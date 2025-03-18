Harvard makes history: Free tuition for families earning under $200,000

Harvard University has made a major announcement for the families that are earning less than $200,000 (£154,000) a year.
According to BBC, the US university announced that it is making tuition free for the families earning less than $200,000 (£154,000) per year and will also cover the other expenses, including residence and health insurance for the families with a yearly income of $100,000 or less.
The university, with its latest move, is aiming to make Harvard affordable and accessible for the middle-income families.
Harvard President Alan Garber said, “Putting Harvard within financial reach for more individuals widens the array of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that all of our students encounter, fostering their intellectual and personal growth.”
He further added that the policy will begin in the 2025 to 2026 academic year and will "make a Harvard College education possible for every admitted student."
The US Census data showed that the median household income in the country during 2023 was $80,000.
This came after the US President Donald Trump administration has targeted the university fundings in its crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices.
As per the Ivy League school, this will allow roughly 86% of US families to qualify for the financial aid of the university.
Notably, a several number of elite universities inclusing the University of Pennsylvania and The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has also taken the similar steps in the recent years and also have free tuition fee policy for families making less than $200,000.
