Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good secretly tied the knot?

'Creed III' star and 'The Intruder' starlet confirmed their engagement in November last year

  • March 19, 2025
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good marked a new chapter in their life after months of romance.

As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the Creed III star and The Intruder star have tied the knot.

The update came after the couple confirmed their engagement at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in November 2024.

At the event Good showed off her diamond engagement ring while posing on the red carpet.

The Divorce In The Black expressed her feelings, saying, "We’re feeling great,” while Majors added, “It’s a season of joy."

“It’s a season of all the good things,” Good continued, with Majors adding, “Amen.”

The couple also revealed that they chose to share their news at the gala because it’s where they met two years ago "in the unisex bathroom."

In July 2024, Good shared that she and Majors had “instant chemistry” after meeting each other.

The Harlem starlet and the Loki star ignited the romance rumours in May 2023 after they were spotted watching a movie together at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles.

To note, at that time Jonathan Majors was facing a trial on misdemeanor assault and harassment charges.

