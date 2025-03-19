Sports

Lexie Hull celebrates Unrivaled championship victory with fun clicks

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 19, 2025
Lexie Hull Unrivaled team, Rose BC, made history as they became the first ever champions of the league.

The Rose defeated Vinyl with 62-54 in the title game on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Lexie played a crucial supporting role throughout the match as Chelsea Gray won the Playoff MVP after scoring 18 points and the game-winning throw.

Following the championship victory, the Indiana Fever guard turned to her Instagram on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 to share a carousals of celebratory snaps after being named the first-ever champions.

In the first click, Lexie could be seen looking adoringly at the trophy, which looked like a cone with three silver crowns.

The next picture was of the 25-year-old enjoying a well-earned drink in the locker room with her teammates.

Lexie paired the social media post with a three-word caption as she noted, "winning is fun!!"

The post garnered quite the attention among her fans, who flooded the comment section, congratulating the star.

One fan wrote, "It's no accident you win whenever you go!! Hard work and love of the game...never lose that!"

While another well-wisher penned, "CONGRATS LEXIE!!! SO HAPPY FOR YOU!! I CAN'T WAIT TO SEE YOU PLAY WITH THE FEVER."

Lexie's Indiana Fever teammate Caitlin Clark also joined the fans as she wrote, "Nice caption."

Notably, with Lexie and Caitlin becoming more comfortable in Pro-games, the Indiana Fever is considered fans favourite to win the 2025 WNBA.

