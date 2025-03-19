Queen Maxima stuns in bold red ensemble during state visit to Kenya

Queen Maxima is bringing her regal fashion games to Nairobi!
The Queen of the Netherlands, who is known for her outstanding sartorial elegance, has once again stunned the onlookers during a four-day state visit to Kenya.
On Monday, the Danish Queen and her husband, King Willem-Alexander, landed in Kenya and received a warm welcome by President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at the State House in Nairobi with an official ceremony.
For the first day of the trip, Queen Maxima slipped into an all-red ensemble consisting of a beautiful sunset-hued cape dress adorned with feathers.
She paired her dress with bold red heels, an oversized statement hat and a cherry-red clutch bag.
The structured shoulders, a ruched neckline, and a big, flowing cape was definitely her most daring outfit of the year so far.
Sharing the highlights of the first day of the trip on Instagarm the mother-of-three wrote, “King William-Alexander and Queen Máxima pay a state visit to Kenya.”
The high-stakes state visit of King Alexander and Queen Máxima will end on Thursday, March 20, 2025.
