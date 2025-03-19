King Charles breaks silence after leaving England with hand injury

King Charles has released the first statement after leaving England to travel to Northern Ireland with injured hand.
On March 19, the British monarch visited Belfast with wife Queen Camilla.
According to GB News, Charles was spotted with a huge plaster on the index finger of his right hand during his royal engagement alongside Camilla.
However, It is not known how his majesty, 76, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, acquired the minor injury.
He took to Instagram and posted a video clip from the outing in country's capital city Belfast.
The caption of the post read, “Commercial Court, Belfast..A jolly welcome from the people of Belfast as Their Majesties arrive for their annual visit to Northern Ireland! The King and Queen visited the Sea Holly Gallery, where they saw an exhibition featuring portraits of local community members - from all walks of life!”
In the same outing, Charles and Camilla shared an adorable moment, which was captured in the clip.
The Queen consort of the United Kingdom was seen carefully pinning a daffodil on the monarch’s lapel after being given a bunch of flowers.
This visit comes just weeks ahead of their milestone 20th wedding anniversary, which will coincide with their state visit to Italy from 7 to 10 April.
