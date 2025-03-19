Royal

King Charles breaks silence after leaving England with hand injury

King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s heartwarming moment was captured from the Belfast outing

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 19, 2025
King Charles breaks silence after leaving England with hand injury
King Charles breaks silence after leaving England with hand injury

King Charles has released the first statement after leaving England to travel to Northern Ireland with injured hand.

On March 19, the British monarch visited Belfast with wife Queen Camilla.

According to GB News, Charles was spotted with a huge plaster on the index finger of his right hand during his royal engagement alongside Camilla.

However, It is not known how his majesty, 76, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, acquired the minor injury.

PC: GETTY
PC: GETTY

He took to Instagram and posted a video clip from the outing in country's capital city Belfast.

The caption of the post read, “Commercial Court, Belfast..A jolly welcome from the people of Belfast as Their Majesties arrive for their annual visit to Northern Ireland! The King and Queen visited the Sea Holly Gallery, where they saw an exhibition featuring portraits of local community members - from all walks of life!”

Related: King Charles, Queen Camilla hold key parade at Palace ahead of Italy trip


In the same outing, Charles and Camilla shared an adorable moment, which was captured in the clip.

The Queen consort of the United Kingdom was seen carefully pinning a daffodil on the monarch’s lapel after being given a bunch of flowers.

This visit comes just weeks ahead of their milestone 20th wedding anniversary, which will coincide with their state visit to Italy from 7 to 10 April.

Related: King Charles, Meghan Markle to compete for spotlight after big announcement

Queen Maxima stuns in bold red ensemble during state visit to Kenya
Queen Maxima stuns in bold red ensemble during state visit to Kenya
King Willem-Alexander gives powerful speech at State Banquet during Kenya tour
King Willem-Alexander gives powerful speech at State Banquet during Kenya tour
King Charles, Queen Camilla hold key parade at Palace ahead of Italy trip
King Charles, Queen Camilla hold key parade at Palace ahead of Italy trip
Meghan Markle hit with fresh blow ahead of podcast release
Meghan Markle hit with fresh blow ahead of podcast release
Meghan Markle accused of 'brainwashing' Prince Harry amid visa controversy
Meghan Markle accused of 'brainwashing' Prince Harry amid visa controversy
Princess Diana brother breaks silence after Harry's visa record release
Princess Diana brother breaks silence after Harry's visa record release
King Charles makes delightful move ahead of Italy trip with Queen Camilla
King Charles makes delightful move ahead of Italy trip with Queen Camilla
Princess Kate 'influenced' Prince William to counter Harry, Meghan's shocking claims
Princess Kate 'influenced' Prince William to counter Harry, Meghan's shocking claims
Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle's 'shocking' UK return plan
Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle's 'shocking' UK return plan
Prince Andrew, Prince Harry receive heartbreaking blow from UK
Prince Andrew, Prince Harry receive heartbreaking blow from UK
Prince Harry beams in first appearance after major win in visa controversy
Prince Harry beams in first appearance after major win in visa controversy
Princess Kate steps into spotlight due to Princess Anne’s royal tradition
Princess Kate steps into spotlight due to Princess Anne’s royal tradition