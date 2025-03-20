Prince Louis still awaits THIS major royal milestone: Deets inside

Prince Louis has hit several royal milestones, but there’s still one significant achievement he has yet to reach.
As per Hello Magazine, the youngest kid of Prince and Princess of Wales, who is fourth in the line of succession to the British throne, has not accompanied his parents on royal tours, like Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Prince Louis' older siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, have already reached this milestone, joined their parents on multiple international tours.
In 2014, George visited Australia and New Zealand with his parents.
On the other hand, Princess Charlotte took the spotlight when she joined William and Kate in Canada.
Related: Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to avoid Prince Harry’s ‘spare’ fate
It is reported that Prince Louis will soon join his parents for a special royal tour.
On Monday, during a trip to Wellington Barracks for the St Patrick's Day Parade, Princess Kate said, "George finds it fascinating that he has been to Australia and New Zealand.”
She stated, “I would like to go back there with them now. It's finding the time to do that. But I love to travel – yes, it's a long flight. But I love the Middle East because that's familiar to me [from] growing up. There are so many opportunities now to travel, I think it's brilliant to experience it."
"We tend to go further afield when it’s official visits, it's being able to carve out time to experience these countries in a more private capacity. Because otherwise you end up seeing lots of insides of amazing buildings, but you don't get to meet that many people,” Kate added.
Related: Princess Kate, Prince William make huge confession about George, Louis