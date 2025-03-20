Demi Moore pens heartfelt note for ex Bruce Willis' on his 70th birthday 

Demi Moore paid a moving birthday tribute to her partner and retired American actor, Bruce Willis, on his 70th birthday.
The Oscar-nominated actress turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday, March 20, to share a series of photos alongside her former partner and his adorable family.
Moore kicked off with a family group frame that included Willis' three older daughters and his granddaughter, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.
Thomas Willis is the daughter of the Die Hard star's daughter Rumer and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas.
Another snapshot showed The Substance actress smiling while sitting on a sofa with Willis and his daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.
The Ghost starlet penned a heartwarming caption for her post, "Happy birthday, BW! We love you."
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore parted ways in 2000 after 13 years of marriage. They are now co-parenting their three daughters, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31.
After divorcing the critically known actress, the former actor tied the knot with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, in 2009, with whom he shares two daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.
Moore exchanged marital vows with her now ex-husband, Ashton Kutcher, in 2005 and filed for divorce in 2013.
