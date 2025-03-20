Royal

King Charles delivers powerful speech during Belfast outing

Queen Camilla and King Charles shared a heartwarming moment during Belfast appearance

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 20, 2025
King Charles delivers powerful speech during Belfast outing
King Charles delivers powerful speech during Belfast outing

King Charles, who is diagnosed with cancer, has given a powerful speech during his new appearance with Queen Camilla.

The British monarch visited Newforge complex, where he met Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long and PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher.

His majesty also greeted PSNI representatives and presented an award to the force’s peer support and well-being volunteers.

Later on, Charles gave a touching speech thanking the officers for their hard work.

The King said, “I particularly wanted to say just how greatly I admire the way in which you deal, all of you, with so many different challenges that I know you have to face. You are the thin green line which makes such an enormous difference to keeping so many people safe.”

Related: King Charles breaks silence after leaving England with hand injury

He continued, “The fact that you’re prepared to do all this, and that somehow your families understand and give you such support, is the remarkable thing. I just wanted you to know that we owe you collectively an enormous debt of gratitude which can never really be paid enough.”

In the same outing, the Queen consort of the United Kingdom and the monarch shared a heartwarming moment.

Camilla was spotted carefully pinning a daffodil on Charles’ lapel after being given a bunch of flowers.

Moreover, she also visited the Atlas Women’s Centre, which empowers women in the community.

To note, the royal couple will kick off a trip to Italy in April.

Related: King Charles, Queen Camilla hold key parade at Palace ahead of Italy trip

Meghan Markle addresses Netflix criticism in a handwritten note
Meghan Markle addresses Netflix criticism in a handwritten note
Duchess Sophie hosts grand celebration at Edinburgh Castle without Prince Edward
Duchess Sophie hosts grand celebration at Edinburgh Castle without Prince Edward
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after King Charles' Northern Ireland visit
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after King Charles' Northern Ireland visit
King Frederik shares major update about Prince Joachim career move
King Frederik shares major update about Prince Joachim career move
King Carl Gustaf hosts grand representation dinner with global guests
King Carl Gustaf hosts grand representation dinner with global guests
Prince Louis still awaits THIS major royal milestone: Deets inside
Prince Louis still awaits THIS major royal milestone: Deets inside
Sarah Ferguson makes big move at royal lodge amid Prince Andrew drama
Sarah Ferguson makes big move at royal lodge amid Prince Andrew drama
King Charles breaks silence after leaving England with hand injury
King Charles breaks silence after leaving England with hand injury
Queen Maxima stuns in bold red ensemble during state visit to Kenya
Queen Maxima stuns in bold red ensemble during state visit to Kenya
King Willem-Alexander gives powerful speech at State Banquet during Kenya tour
King Willem-Alexander gives powerful speech at State Banquet during Kenya tour
King Charles, Queen Camilla hold key parade at Palace ahead of Italy trip
King Charles, Queen Camilla hold key parade at Palace ahead of Italy trip
Meghan Markle hit with fresh blow ahead of podcast release
Meghan Markle hit with fresh blow ahead of podcast release