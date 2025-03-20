King Charles delivers powerful speech during Belfast outing

King Charles, who is diagnosed with cancer, has given a powerful speech during his new appearance with Queen Camilla.
The British monarch visited Newforge complex, where he met Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long and PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher.
His majesty also greeted PSNI representatives and presented an award to the force’s peer support and well-being volunteers.
Later on, Charles gave a touching speech thanking the officers for their hard work.
The King said, “I particularly wanted to say just how greatly I admire the way in which you deal, all of you, with so many different challenges that I know you have to face. You are the thin green line which makes such an enormous difference to keeping so many people safe.”
He continued, “The fact that you’re prepared to do all this, and that somehow your families understand and give you such support, is the remarkable thing. I just wanted you to know that we owe you collectively an enormous debt of gratitude which can never really be paid enough.”
In the same outing, the Queen consort of the United Kingdom and the monarch shared a heartwarming moment.
Camilla was spotted carefully pinning a daffodil on Charles’ lapel after being given a bunch of flowers.
Moreover, she also visited the Atlas Women’s Centre, which empowers women in the community.
To note, the royal couple will kick off a trip to Italy in April.
