Royal

Kate Middleton finally reacts to Meghan Markle's Netflix show

Princess Kate gives 'surprise' reaction after watching 'With Love, Meghan'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 20, 2025


Kate Middleton has everything positive to say about her estranged sister-in-law, Meghan Markle's Netflix show.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been facing immense backlash since the release of her cooking show, With Love, Meghan on March 4, 2025, finally received a seal of approval from the future queen.

A source has revealed if members of the Royal Family are watching Meghan's show, and how they feel about it.

An insider exclusively told InTouch magazine that Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla are not watching With Love, Meghan.

While Prince Harry's beloved cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have not only watch the cooking series but “have been very complimentary and supportive.”

Much to Meghan's surprise, one of the key royal members, Princess Kate had a very astonishing reaction after watching the Duchess's Netflix show.

According to the source, “She isn’t making a fuss about it, but there’s a sense of relief that Meghan is putting her energy into something that steers far away from speaking about the family or stirring up controversy.”

The insider further revealed that “from Kate's view this show is harmless and should be seen as a positive thing.”

Meghan Markle is believed to be not on speaking terms with the Prince and Princess of Wales ever since she and Harry have made very high profile allegations against Kate and William after moving to the US in 2020.

