Beyoncé's mom fires back at Kanye West's remarks against her grandkids

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, seemingly reacted to Kanye West's recent controversial remarks against her grandchildren.
The firey grandma turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, March 19, to throw shade at the Yeezy founder for publicly dragging her grandkids into his series of anti-Semitic tweets on X.
Sharing a video clip of herself while cracking a "corny joke" she captioned her post, "It's hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil."
"But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper. This battle is not mine, but the Lord's, I know that God has got this," Tina concluded her post.
As the American businesswoman's post gained traction on social media, several fans and admirers began speculating in the comment section that she gave a befitting response to Kanye over his disgusting remarks against Beyoncé and Jay-Z's kids, Rumi and Sir.
One fan commented, "Kanye the snowman. Clock that tea Mama Tina!"
"That’s what you call a mother's way of clapping back with class. I love this!" another fan penned.
Tina's post came after Ye criticized his former mentors Jay-Z and Beyoncé's twin kids in his since-deleted tweet on X account.
The Donda singer wrote on Wednesday, "I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down because there was a possibility of my Twitter being canceled [sic]"
"I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD, I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC S–T," Kanye West wrote.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé have not taken action against Kanye West's disturbing posts.
