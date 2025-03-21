Kate Middleton makes heartfelt plea for Meghan's Netflix show amid backlash

Royal

  March 21, 2025
Kate Middleton has seemingly come to her estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s rescue with an emotional plea.

Amid the constant trolling and criticism on Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, The Princess of Wales has given her supportive four-word verdict.

An inside source has lifted the curtain on Princess Kate’s real feelings regarding Meghan’s cooking series, which was released on the streaming juggernaut on March 4, 2025.

“She isn’t making a fuss about it, but there’s a sense of relief that Meghan is putting her energy into something that steers far away from speaking about the family or stirring up controversy,” the source told InTouch magazine.

According to the insider, the future queen considers Meghan’s show “harmless” and urges the critics and trolls that it “should be seen as a positive thing.”

This surprise reaction from Prince Harry’s beloved sister-in-law comes after a well-placed source revealed how Kate thinks about public criticism of Meghan since the release of her show.

“Kate still feels so upset about what has happened – especially with Meghan, where there seemed to have been a lot of personal digs against her,” a source told Closer.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have not been on good terms since the Duchess of Sussex accused Catherine of making "racist" remarks in regards to Prince Archie's skin color before he was born.

Meghan and Harry left the UK in 2020 after stepping down from their Royal duties and moved to the US.

