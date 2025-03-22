Sci-Tech

Meta to make major decision after settling ad-tracking lawsuit in UK

Tech-giant Meta has settled 'right to object to ad-tracking' lawsuit with UK consumer

Meta is considering a major overhaul of its operations in UK following the settlement in a critical privacy case.

As reported by Guardian, the tech-giant might begin to charge UK users for an ad-free version of its platform after Meta agreed to stop targeting a user with adverts based on their personal data.

Tanya O'Carroll, a human right campaigner, launched a lawsuit against the American company at high court in London, in which she accused Meta for violation of UK data laws.

The lawsuit was supported by the UK's data watchdog, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), which stated, "people have the right to object to their personal information being used for direct marketing."

Meta said it "fundamentally" disagreed with O'Carroll claims and took its obligations under the UK's privacy law seriously.

It further added that it is considering the option of introducing a subscription service in the UK, as advertisement makes up around 98% of Meta's revenue.

The pay or consent model requires users to either consent to tracking for ads or pay the company to access ad-free version of its services.

Notably, Meta already does offers a no-ads service in the EU costing around $10 after a 2023 ruling by the European court of justice.

