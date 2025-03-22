Stephen Collins' secret relationship with Jenny Nagel revealed in new series  

Stephen Collins' secret relationship with his 40 year younger fan, Jenny Nagel exposed in new special investigation documentary Hollywood Demons.
On Monday's episode of the TV series, Dr. Drew Pinsky claimed that the 7th Heaven alum has secretly married his "superfan" in an intimate wedding function.
"Stephen Collins now lives with a woman who is 40 years younger than him, she was a superfan," he alleged.
The 66-year-old American media personality revealed that the age difference between Collin and Nagel has sent fans wild.
"Let’s hope he can commit to this woman and not perpetrate on others," Dr. added.
In an old report by Mail Online, an insider suggested that the couple tied the knot back in 2019 and were living together in the small town of Fairfield, Lowa.
The ongoing docu-series highlighted the private life of the actor, who reportedly left Hollywood in 2014 after he confessed that he sexually abused three underage girls.
In an old interview with People, Stephen Collins admitted to engaging minor girls in inappropriate sexual activities back in 1973, 1982, and 1994.
"Forty years ago, I did something terribly wrong that I deeply regret. I have been working to atone for it ever since," the former actor disclosed at the time.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the 1996 drama series' re-release was canceled after the actor's bombshell revelations.