King Willem-Alexander holds talks with NATO Secretary General in The Hague

King Willem-Alexander met the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, in The Hague.
On Friday, March 21, the Dutch Monarch hosted the NATO chief at the Huis ten Bosch Palace, where they had discussion on several diplomatic matters, including war in Ukraine.
Sharing a photograph of the King with Rutte in an Instagram post, the Royal Family stated, “The King receives the Secretary General of NATO, Mr Rutte, at the Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague.”
Briefing about the meeting, the Palace shared, “The meeting focuses on the transatlantic alliance and international cooperation. In addition to the war in Ukraine, new leadership by a strong European Union is also discussed.”
It is worth mentioning that Mark Rutte, who is a Dutch politician, has previously served as prime minister of the Netherlands from 2010 to 2024, making him the longest-serving PM of the country.
Moreover, this meeting marked the first time Rutte visited King Willem-Alexander since he stepped down as Prime Minister in the summer of 2024.
Meanwhile, King Willem’s this appearance comes just a day after he and Queen Máxima concluded their three-day official state-visit to Kenya on March 20, 2025.