Queen Rania enjoys special Mother’s Day with her granddaughter

Queen of Jordan became a first-time grandparent last year

  • March 22, 2025
Queen Rania marked a special milestone this year, celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a grandmother.

Taking toInstagram account on Friday, Crown Prince Hussein celebrated the occasion by sharing a photo of his mom holding his daughter Princess Iman.

He also posted a snap of his wife Princess Rajwa along with her daughter, snuggling their baby girl.

"‏To my beloved mother and my loving wife, your presence fills our lives with joy, and your love is the true meaning of giving. Happy Mother’s Day," Hussein captioned the post.


Queen Rania became a first-time grandparent last August with the birth of her son Hussein and his wife Rajwa's daughter, Princess Iman.

She announced the arrival, nioting, "Praise be to God for His greatest gifts... You have enlightened our lives with our precious granddaughter, Iman. May God protect us from you. Congratulations to Hussein and Rajwa, and may God fill your lives with blessings and contentment."

Queen Rania also posted photos of her newborn granddaughter on Instagram, writing: "Iman, you’ve already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier."

King Abdullah II's and Queen Rania welcomed a second grandchild last month.

Her older daughter Princess Iman and her husband Jameel Alexander Thermiotis welcomed their daughter Amina on February 16.

