Entertainment

Justin Bieber shares photo of son Jack with cryptic note on ‘anger’

Justin Bieber shares baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, with wife Hailey Bieber

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 22, 2025
Justin Bieber shares adorable photo of sonJack with cryptic note on ‘anger’
Justin Bieber shares adorable photo of sonJack with cryptic note on ‘anger’

Justin Bieber has shared an adorable photo of Baby Jack but with a cryptic note.

The Sorry singer took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share a carousel of candid photos alongside a note about his “anger issues”

He kicked off his post with a close shot of himself, in which his eyes were covered by his hooded black-and-white pullover.

The snap was followed by a throwback photo of Justin from his childhood.

However, it was his last photo and the caption which caught the eyes of fans.

In the final image, baby Jack Blues Bieber, whose face has not revealed yet, could be seen crawling on a blanket laid out on the floor in between two couch cushions.

“I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh,” Justin penned in the caption.

Related: Justin Bieber posts cryptic message after Selena Gomez, Benny album release


The post comes after a series of cryptic messages from the Baby singer, including a post about "forgiveness" on Friday.

“I WANT TO TAKE FORGIVENESS AS FAR AS IT GOES. We haven’t taken it far enough,” he wrote.

Despite concerns from fans, a source close to the couple assured People that Justin's relationship with wife Hailey Bieber is "fine."

Related: Selena Gomez’s new album sparks speculation of Justin Bieber subtle digs

Kim Kardashian reveals major career move amid Khanye West drama
Kim Kardashian reveals major career move amid Khanye West drama
Sabrina Carpenter’s new record shakes up Taylor Swift’s dominance
Sabrina Carpenter’s new record shakes up Taylor Swift’s dominance
Queen Rania enjoys special Mother’s Day with her granddaughter
Queen Rania enjoys special Mother’s Day with her granddaughter
Shakira treats fans to special gift on ‘LMYNL’ first anniversary
Shakira treats fans to special gift on ‘LMYNL’ first anniversary
Selena Gomez’s new album sparks speculation of Justin Bieber subtle digs
Selena Gomez’s new album sparks speculation of Justin Bieber subtle digs
Kendall Jenner joins 'Bridgerton' star Simone for L’Oreal Paris shoot
Kendall Jenner joins 'Bridgerton' star Simone for L’Oreal Paris shoot
David Beckham celebrates Red Nose Day with wife Victoria
David Beckham celebrates Red Nose Day with wife Victoria
Jessica Biel posts adorable photos with niece on World Down Syndrome Day: See
Jessica Biel posts adorable photos with niece on World Down Syndrome Day: See
Benny Blanco pens moving note for Selena Gomez after releasing new album
Benny Blanco pens moving note for Selena Gomez after releasing new album
Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles, slams Kanye West over remarks on grandkids
Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles, slams Kanye West over remarks on grandkids
Stephen Collins' secret relationship with Jenny Nagel revealed in new series
Stephen Collins' secret relationship with Jenny Nagel revealed in new series
Dolly Parton reacts to special 'Opry 100' tribute for her husband
Dolly Parton reacts to special 'Opry 100' tribute for her husband