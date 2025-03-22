Justin Bieber shares photo of son Jack with cryptic note on ‘anger’

Justin Bieber has shared an adorable photo of Baby Jack but with a cryptic note.
The Sorry singer took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share a carousel of candid photos alongside a note about his “anger issues”
He kicked off his post with a close shot of himself, in which his eyes were covered by his hooded black-and-white pullover.
The snap was followed by a throwback photo of Justin from his childhood.
However, it was his last photo and the caption which caught the eyes of fans.
In the final image, baby Jack Blues Bieber, whose face has not revealed yet, could be seen crawling on a blanket laid out on the floor in between two couch cushions.
“I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh,” Justin penned in the caption.
The post comes after a series of cryptic messages from the Baby singer, including a post about "forgiveness" on Friday.
“I WANT TO TAKE FORGIVENESS AS FAR AS IT GOES. We haven’t taken it far enough,” he wrote.
Despite concerns from fans, a source close to the couple assured People that Justin's relationship with wife Hailey Bieber is "fine."
