Prince Andrew makes first appearance after facing brutal ‘rejection’ from UK

Earlier this month, Prince Andrew was spotted enjoying downtime with an unidentified female companion

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 22, 2025
Prince Andrew has made his first appearance after facing brutal “rejection” from the United Kingdom.

The disgraced Duke of York was seen riding around the Windsor estate on Saturday morning.

For the appearance, the husband of Sarah Fugerson traded in his usual puffer jacket for a blue sweatshirt as he embarked on his weekly trot around the sprawling Berkshire estate.

As the weather warmed up, he accompanied his jumper with a black helmet and jodhpurs.

Prince Andrew, who was seen driving himself between his home and riding area, caught smiling in one of the photographs.

Photo: Daily Mail
Photo: Daily Mail

The duke’s appearance comes after he faced a brutal rejection from the House of Lords, the second chamber of UK Parliament.

A hereditary peer spoke out against the idea of the Duke of York and Prince Harry taking seats in the House of Lords due to their controversial history.

During a debate in the Upper House, Lord Northbrook, a 71-year-old hereditary peer from the Baring family said, "I might draw the line at the Duke of York or the Duke of Sussex, but I could tolerate some others.”

Earlier this month, Prince Andrew was spotted enjoying downtime with an unidentified female companion, who is believed to be a groom.

