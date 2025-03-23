Kanye West accused of terrifying Kim Kardashian and kids amid feud reports  

Controversial rapper, Kanye West, is reportedly terrifying his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and their four kids after releasing a series of all-caps rants on his X handle.
An insider has recently revealed to Page Six that the Yeezy founder is slightly sinking into "an abyss of mental illness," which is ultimately affecting his former partner and their children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.
"North loves him I can’t speak for the other kids, but North is definitely Ye’s girl. But it must be scary for Kim," the source close to Kanye stated.
According to the tipster, the former couple parted ways in 2022 due to Kanye's deteriorating mental health.
In an old interview with iHeartRadio, the SKIMS founder disclosed that she has been fulfilling mother duties as a single mom despite sharing custody with her ex-husband.
"No matter what kind of help I have, [I’m] basically raising four kids by myself," Kim told the outlet previously.
This report came after Kim Kardashian called for an emergency custody hearing after learning that the disgraced Tate brothers, Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate, visited Kanye West's residence in the presence of their eldest daughter, North.
However, the meeting has been cancelled as the businesswoman called her security guards to pick North from his father's house.
As of now, neither the Donda hitmaker nor his ex-wife have responded to these ongoing reports.
