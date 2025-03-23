Princess Eugenie shares special tribute to Beatrice after royal snub

Princess Eugenie showed unwavering support for her sister, Princess Beatrice, by sharing a heartfelt tribute after facing a royal snub.
Taking to her Instagram account, the Princess of York dropped a special message for her sister as she reposted a link to a Vogue article based on Beatrice’s preterm birth.
Eugenie, who turned 35 today, wrote over an image, “Proud of you Bebea and mighty Athena.”
She reposted the outlet post, featuring the newly mom Beatrice and her newborn baby Athena whom she welcomed with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in January.
In a shared post, Beatrice nestled her daughter in her arms, showing a loving bond between them.
Vogue shared the picture, along with the caption, “In January, #PrincessBeatrice shared the joyful news that she and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had welcomed a baby girl, Athena, a little sister for three-year-old Sienna.”
The outlet added, “What the world did not know then is that the family’s happy news followed weeks of intense worry, after Beatrice learned her daughter was likely to arrive preterm. ‘There’s so little control,’ she writes. ‘I’ve had a life that is out of the ordinary, but my joys and fears in pregnancy and motherhood are the same as those experienced by millions of other women around the world.’”
However, Princess Eugenie showered love on her sister after Mrs Jack Brooksbank faced a snub from the royal family on her 38th birthday.
The royal remained silent on social media surrounding Eugenie’s birthday.