Royal

Princess Eugenie shares special tribute to Beatrice after royal snub

Princess of York dropped a special message for her sister on her big milestone

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 23, 2025
Princess Eugenie shares special tribute to Beatrice after royal snub
Princess Eugenie shares special tribute to Beatrice after royal snub

Princess Eugenie showed unwavering support for her sister, Princess Beatrice, by sharing a heartfelt tribute after facing a royal snub.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Princess of York dropped a special message for her sister as she reposted a link to a Vogue article based on Beatrice’s preterm birth.

Eugenie, who turned 35 today, wrote over an image, “Proud of you Bebea and mighty Athena.”

She reposted the outlet post, featuring the newly mom Beatrice and her newborn baby Athena whom she welcomed with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in January.

In a shared post, Beatrice nestled her daughter in her arms, showing a loving bond between them.

Princess Eugenie shares special tribute to Beatrice after royal snub

Vogue shared the picture, along with the caption, “In January, #PrincessBeatrice shared the joyful news that she and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had welcomed a baby girl, Athena, a little sister for three-year-old Sienna.”

The outlet added, “What the world did not know then is that the family’s happy news followed weeks of intense worry, after Beatrice learned her daughter was likely to arrive preterm. ‘There’s so little control,’ she writes. ‘I’ve had a life that is out of the ordinary, but my joys and fears in pregnancy and motherhood are the same as those experienced by millions of other women around the world.’”

However, Princess Eugenie showered love on her sister after Mrs Jack Brooksbank faced a snub from the royal family on her 38th birthday.

The royal remained silent on social media surrounding Eugenie’s birthday.

Princess Eugenie posts rare photo with kids to mark her 35th birthday
Princess Eugenie posts rare photo with kids to mark her 35th birthday
Princes Eugenie spoils herself with special gift on her 35th birthday
Princes Eugenie spoils herself with special gift on her 35th birthday
Crown Princess Victoria celebrates Nordic Day with poised appearance
Crown Princess Victoria celebrates Nordic Day with poised appearance
Princess Beatrice shares ‘complications, fears’ of second pregnancy
Princess Beatrice shares ‘complications, fears’ of second pregnancy
Snoop Dogg reveals plan to reunite estranged Prince Harry, Prince William
Snoop Dogg reveals plan to reunite estranged Prince Harry, Prince William
Princess Astrid’s vibrant presence steals spotlight at 2025 Biathlon World Cup
Princess Astrid’s vibrant presence steals spotlight at 2025 Biathlon World Cup
Prince Harry to mark Diana’s 30th death anniversary with bombshell documentary?
Prince Harry to mark Diana’s 30th death anniversary with bombshell documentary?
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa rings in 69th birthday with new portraits
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa rings in 69th birthday with new portraits
Prince Harry may face tight security for next UK trip amid visa controversy
Prince Harry may face tight security for next UK trip amid visa controversy
Prince Charles of Luxembourg undertakes first-ever royal engagement
Prince Charles of Luxembourg undertakes first-ever royal engagement
Princess Madeleine of Sweden takes big step to protect kids from AI risks
Princess Madeleine of Sweden takes big step to protect kids from AI risks
King Charles, Queen Camilla prepare to return home from Northern Ireland
King Charles, Queen Camilla prepare to return home from Northern Ireland