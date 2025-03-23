Royal

Sarah Ferguson gushes over Princess Eugenie on her 35th birthday: 'Endlessly proud'

The Duchess of York posted an adorable childhood snap with the Princess of York

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 23, 2025
Sarah Ferguson gushes over Princess Eugenie on her 35th birthday: Endlessly proud
Sarah Ferguson gushes over Princess Eugenie on her 35th birthday: 'Endlessly proud'

Sarah Ferguson celebrated Princess Eugenie’s 35th birthday with a heartfelt tribute, expressing her deep pride and admiration for her daughter.

The Duchess of York took to her Instagram account on March 23, to share a touching tribute for her daughter, posting an adorable childhood snap with the Princess of York.

She shared a post along with a caption, “Wishing a wonderful birthday to my beloved daughter, @princesseugenie! It has been a joy to watch you grow into such an extraordinary person, full of kindness, wisdom, and strength."


Ferguson continued, "Your generosity and warmth brighten the lives of so many, and I am endlessly proud of all that you do. With all my love on your special day. X”

Related: Princess Eugenie shares special tribute to Beatrice after royal snub

Notably, the post came after Princess Eugenie shared a photo on social media of herself, and her two children eating lunch on a mini outdoor table.

Jack Brooksbank, husband of Princess Eugenie is likely the one who captured the photo.

She shared the photos alongside seven birthday emojis, Eugenie wrote: "Birthday Bestie's."

However, the royal family did not post a birthday tribute for Princess Eugenie as the Palace remained silent on social media.

Related: Princess Eugenie posts rare photo with kids to mark her 35th birthday

Royal Family member suffers major injury, rushed to nearby hospital
Royal Family member suffers major injury, rushed to nearby hospital
Zara Tindall enjoys family time ahead of busy season
Zara Tindall enjoys family time ahead of busy season
Princess Eugenie shares special tribute to Beatrice after royal snub
Princess Eugenie shares special tribute to Beatrice after royal snub
Princess Eugenie posts rare photo with kids to mark her 35th birthday
Princess Eugenie posts rare photo with kids to mark her 35th birthday
Princes Eugenie spoils herself with special gift on her 35th birthday
Princes Eugenie spoils herself with special gift on her 35th birthday
Crown Princess Victoria celebrates Nordic Day with poised appearance
Crown Princess Victoria celebrates Nordic Day with poised appearance
Princess Beatrice shares ‘complications, fears’ of second pregnancy
Princess Beatrice shares ‘complications, fears’ of second pregnancy
Snoop Dogg reveals plan to reunite estranged Prince Harry, Prince William
Snoop Dogg reveals plan to reunite estranged Prince Harry, Prince William
Princess Astrid’s vibrant presence steals spotlight at 2025 Biathlon World Cup
Princess Astrid’s vibrant presence steals spotlight at 2025 Biathlon World Cup
Prince Harry to mark Diana’s 30th death anniversary with bombshell documentary?
Prince Harry to mark Diana’s 30th death anniversary with bombshell documentary?
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa rings in 69th birthday with new portraits
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa rings in 69th birthday with new portraits
Prince Harry may face tight security for next UK trip amid visa controversy
Prince Harry may face tight security for next UK trip amid visa controversy