Sarah Ferguson gushes over Princess Eugenie on her 35th birthday: 'Endlessly proud'

Sarah Ferguson celebrated Princess Eugenie’s 35th birthday with a heartfelt tribute, expressing her deep pride and admiration for her daughter.
The Duchess of York took to her Instagram account on March 23, to share a touching tribute for her daughter, posting an adorable childhood snap with the Princess of York.
She shared a post along with a caption, “Wishing a wonderful birthday to my beloved daughter, @princesseugenie! It has been a joy to watch you grow into such an extraordinary person, full of kindness, wisdom, and strength."
Ferguson continued, "Your generosity and warmth brighten the lives of so many, and I am endlessly proud of all that you do. With all my love on your special day. X”
Notably, the post came after Princess Eugenie shared a photo on social media of herself, and her two children eating lunch on a mini outdoor table.
Jack Brooksbank, husband of Princess Eugenie is likely the one who captured the photo.
She shared the photos alongside seven birthday emojis, Eugenie wrote: "Birthday Bestie's."
However, the royal family did not post a birthday tribute for Princess Eugenie as the Palace remained silent on social media.
