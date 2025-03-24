Chinese GP: Ferrari disastor led Hamilton, Leclerc to disqualificaion

Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix after their respective cars failed post-race technical checks.
According to Sky Sports, team-mates Leclerc and Hamilton finished fifth and sixth respectively for Ferrari in the Shanghai race but their cars fell foul of two different scrutineering checks carried out by the FIA's technical delegate.
Leclerc's car was found to be 1kg underweight while Hamilton's was thrown out for excessive skid-block wear, the same infringement concerning the plank on the underside of the car that cost him second place at the United States GP in 2023 when a Mercedes driver.
The removal of the two Ferraris from the final classification meant the Italian team lost a potentially-crucial 18 points in the Constructors' Championship, dropping them behind Williams to fifth in the early-season standings and leaving them 61 points behind leaders McLaren.
Hamilton is ninth in the Drivers' Championship on just nine points - eight of which were gained in his stunning Sprint win on Saturday, with Leclerc a place back on eight. Lando Norris leads the standings on 44 points.