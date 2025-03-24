Sports

Chinese GP: Ferrari disastor led Hamilton, Leclerc to disqualificaion

Oscar Piastri wins Chinese Grand Prix as Hamilton and Leclerc fall foul of technical checks

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 24, 2025
Chinese GP: Ferrari disastor led Hamilton, Leclerc to disqualificaion
Chinese GP: Ferrari disastor led Hamilton, Leclerc to disqualificaion

Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix after their respective cars failed post-race technical checks.

According to Sky Sports, team-mates Leclerc and Hamilton finished fifth and sixth respectively for Ferrari in the Shanghai race but their cars fell foul of two different scrutineering checks carried out by the FIA's technical delegate.

Leclerc's car was found to be 1kg underweight while Hamilton's was thrown out for excessive skid-block wear, the same infringement concerning the plank on the underside of the car that cost him second place at the United States GP in 2023 when a Mercedes driver.

The removal of the two Ferraris from the final classification meant the Italian team lost a potentially-crucial 18 points in the Constructors' Championship, dropping them behind Williams to fifth in the early-season standings and leaving them 61 points behind leaders McLaren.

Hamilton is ninth in the Drivers' Championship on just nine points - eight of which were gained in his stunning Sprint win on Saturday, with Leclerc a place back on eight. Lando Norris leads the standings on 44 points.

Novak Djokovic surpasses Rafael Nadal's record with Miami Open victory
Novak Djokovic surpasses Rafael Nadal's record with Miami Open victory
Iga Swiatek advances to Miami Open fourth round after historic win
Iga Swiatek advances to Miami Open fourth round after historic win
Minecraft Bedrock Edition graphics upgrade: What to expect from latest update
Minecraft Bedrock Edition graphics upgrade: What to expect from latest update
Lakers’ struggles continue as Bulls hand them heavy 146-115 defeat
Lakers’ struggles continue as Bulls hand them heavy 146-115 defeat
Sabalenka, Osaka and Gauff dominate to reach Miami Open last 16
Sabalenka, Osaka and Gauff dominate to reach Miami Open last 16
Randy Orton, Kevin Owens set for face off in WrestleMania 41
Randy Orton, Kevin Owens set for face off in WrestleMania 41
Jack Draper stunned in Miami Open as Jakub Mensik wins in straight sets
Jack Draper stunned in Miami Open as Jakub Mensik wins in straight sets
Ronaldo Reacts to Hojlund's 'Siu' Celebration after UEFA Nations League setback
Ronaldo Reacts to Hojlund's 'Siu' Celebration after UEFA Nations League setback
Novak Djokovic credits Andy Murray's advice for 'flawless' Miami performance
Novak Djokovic credits Andy Murray's advice for 'flawless' Miami performance
Jake Paul engaged to girlfriend Jutta Leerdam in dreamy balcony proposal
Jake Paul engaged to girlfriend Jutta Leerdam in dreamy balcony proposal
Tom Brady makes feelings clear on Boston Celtics's purchase
Tom Brady makes feelings clear on Boston Celtics's purchase
WWE 2K25 patch 1.06: Everything to know so far
WWE 2K25 patch 1.06: Everything to know so far