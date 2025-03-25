Sports

Angel Reese reacts to JuJu Watkins knee injury amid USC vs MS State

JuJu Watkins's severe knee injury marks one of the most devastating moment in March Madness tournament

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 25, 2025
Angel Reese reacts to JuJu Watkins knee injury amid USC vs MS State
Angel Reese reacts to JuJu Watkins knee injury amid USC vs MS State

Angel Reese has shared her well wishes for the USC Trojans star player JuJu Watkins after her knee injury.

As reported by ESPN, on Monday night, March 24, 2025, in the Women's March Madness tournament, the 19-year-old was carried off from the court just five minutes into the game against Mississippi State due to an serious injury.

During half-time it was confirmed by the team that JuJu will not be returning for the remainder of the game.

Speaking to the press after halftime, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb informed, "She's getting seen by our great medical team. We have a group, and a fan base and a team that's going to have her back no matter what."

Related: Angel Reese's younger brother Julian Reese dominates March Madness

She further added, "JuJu is the toughest kid I know and she's gonna be good one way or another."

Chicago Sky player, Angel Reese immediately reacted to the injury as she turned to her X account to send well-wishes to the star player noting, "Prayers for Juju!"

The 22-year-old, who played at the same stage as Watkins for LSU also received support from USC player in the past when she named Angel as her WNBA Rookie of the Year pick in 2024.

Related: Angel Reese marks new career milestone with Defensive Player of the Year award

Notably, USC beat Mississippi State 96-59 to reach the Sweet 15, however, JuJu left the game with only three points, leaving fans wondering if she will be participating in the next match.

F1 breaks silence on Ferrari calls radio broadcast a ‘joke’
F1 breaks silence on Ferrari calls radio broadcast a ‘joke’
Emma Raducanu qualifies for Miami Open quaterfinals after thrilling victory
Emma Raducanu qualifies for Miami Open quaterfinals after thrilling victory
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty welcome first child together: ‘Baby Girl’
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty welcome first child together: ‘Baby Girl’
FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan becomes first team to qualify
FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan becomes first team to qualify
Cristiano Ronaldo adds another milestone to his remarkable career
Cristiano Ronaldo adds another milestone to his remarkable career
GTA 6 system requirement for PC: All you need to know
GTA 6 system requirement for PC: All you need to know
Red Bull to make major decision for Liam Lawson amid constant low ranking
Red Bull to make major decision for Liam Lawson amid constant low ranking
Cristiano Ronaldo nets 929th career goal as Portugal beats Denmark
Cristiano Ronaldo nets 929th career goal as Portugal beats Denmark
Angel Reese's younger brother Julian Reese dominates March Madness
Angel Reese's younger brother Julian Reese dominates March Madness
Emma Raducanu reaches Miami Open last 16 after Kessler retires
Emma Raducanu reaches Miami Open last 16 after Kessler retires
Novak Djokovic surpasses Rafael Nadal's record with Miami Open victory
Novak Djokovic surpasses Rafael Nadal's record with Miami Open victory
Iga Swiatek advances to Miami Open fourth round after historic win
Iga Swiatek advances to Miami Open fourth round after historic win