Angel Reese reacts to JuJu Watkins knee injury amid USC vs MS State

Angel Reese has shared her well wishes for the USC Trojans star player JuJu Watkins after her knee injury.
As reported by ESPN, on Monday night, March 24, 2025, in the Women's March Madness tournament, the 19-year-old was carried off from the court just five minutes into the game against Mississippi State due to an serious injury.
During half-time it was confirmed by the team that JuJu will not be returning for the remainder of the game.
Speaking to the press after halftime, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb informed, "She's getting seen by our great medical team. We have a group, and a fan base and a team that's going to have her back no matter what."
She further added, "JuJu is the toughest kid I know and she's gonna be good one way or another."
Chicago Sky player, Angel Reese immediately reacted to the injury as she turned to her X account to send well-wishes to the star player noting, "Prayers for Juju!"
The 22-year-old, who played at the same stage as Watkins for LSU also received support from USC player in the past when she named Angel as her WNBA Rookie of the Year pick in 2024.
Notably, USC beat Mississippi State 96-59 to reach the Sweet 15, however, JuJu left the game with only three points, leaving fans wondering if she will be participating in the next match.