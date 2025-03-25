Meghan Markle subtly trolled by Gwyneth Paltrow in new cooking video 

Gwyneth Paltrow seemingly threw shade at Meghan Markle in a new cheeky cooking video.
The 52-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday, March 23, to share a video of herself while detailing inside stories from her kitchen.
In the caption, Gwyneth wrote, "My cleaner take on a classic breakfast: gluten-free buttermilk biscuits, not-so-perfectly cooked over-easy eggs, and crispy bacon #boyfriendbreakfast."
The Iron Man actress shared a cryptic post after the Duchess of Sussex was reportedly failed to impress audiences during the latest episode of her new show, With Love, Meghan.
As most of the fans assumed Prince Harry's wife was seen heavily made up in her rented kitchen.
Shortly after Gwyneth's light-hearted video gained popularity on social media, fans began speculating in the comments section that she had taken a playful dig at Meghan.
One fan wrote, "THATS how to be relatable, Meghan."
"Love this. No fake house, fake kitchen, fake hair extensions, fake friends just your beautiful true self. Such a breath of fresh air to see," another fan sarcastically penned.
The eighth and final episode of With Love, Meghan was released earlier this week, where the mom of two was seen sharing tips and new breakfast recipes.
Despite the backlash, Meghan Markle has announced season two of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.
The upcoming show is expected to be released this year's fall.
