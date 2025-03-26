Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to roll out Spotify song sharing feature in status updates: Report

WhatsApp's upcoming feature will allow users to share songs with a preview, similar to Instagram Stories

  • March 26, 2025
WhatsApp to roll out Spotify song sharing feature in status updates: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly testing the Spotify song-sharing feature in status updates on iOS, enhancing music-sharing capabilities.

According to WABetaInfo, Spotify incorporation appeared in the beta variant 25.8.10.72 of the app for iOS on the Google Play Store, indicating its launch soon.

How it works?

Users will find an additional option when sharing music from Spotify soon.

Alongside the existing option to share a song as a message to contacts or groups, it will let users post it as a WhatsApp status update.

The instant messaging Meta-owned app will generate a preview of the shared track, showing the song title, artist's name, and album cover.

Viewers of the status update will receive a ‘Play on Spotify’ button, allowing them to listen to the song directly on Spotify.

This significant feature is similar to how Instagram Stories handle music sharing, simplifying it for users to find the latest songs manually without even browsing for them.

Once rolled out, The music-streaming giant users on iOS may receive the "Status" option in the share menu, introducing WhatsApp’s music-sharing functionality closer to what is already accessible on Instagram.

Availability

Currently, this feature is under development and is not available to beta testers yet via Apple’s TestFlight program.

It is likely to be introduced to more WhatsApp beta users on iOS in the near future.

