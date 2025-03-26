Royal Family releases secret documents amid big scandal

King Frederik and Queen Mary have finally stepped forward to break the silence amid the ongoing financial scandal.
The royal family of Denmark turned to the Instagram account on March 25, to share that the palace revealed secret documents on the royal website.
In a shared post, the palace wrote, “The Royal Household's annual report 2024 can now be read on the Royal Household's website.”
The palace added, “The report details Their Majesties the King and Queen's first year as a royal couple, where the goal was to ensure a visible and accessible monarchy.”
“In 2024, the Royal Couple participated in a wide range of events across the country, focusing on communities, green transition, joy of nature, and cultural heritage,” they continued.
Sharing the details of royal tour, the palace said, “The Royal Couple continued the tradition of summer tours and, in this context, visited Bornholm, Assens, and Vejle.”
The royal family noted, “The King and Queen also participated in seven international trips and represented Denmark in the fields of business, culture, sports, green transition, security, and development.”
Disclosing the future plans of the Danish Monarch and Queen consort, “In the coming years, the activity level is expected to remain high with further investments in areas such as IT security and sustainable solutions. In connection with the Royal House's annual report, the list of gifts received in the second half of 2024 will be published.”
The report came amid King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark’s new financial scandal as it is revealed that the royal family's expenses are higher than expected, compare to Queen Margrethe II's reign.
