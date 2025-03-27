Entertainment

Benny Blanco takes subtle dig at Selena Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced engagement in December 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025
Benny Blanco takes subtle dig at Selena Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber
Benny Blanco takes subtle dig at Selena Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber

Benny Blanco has taken a subtle dig at his fiancée Selena Gomez’s ex boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Justin and the Rare Beauty founder had an on-and-off relationship before they broke up in 2018.

Benny, 37, and Selena opened up about their romantic bond and how their past relationships affected it.

On Monday, March 24, the engaged couple appeared on the latest episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty. They got candid about their love story, including the "almost-sabotages" they faced.

The American music producer said, “I’d say at the beginning there were a few almost-sabotages. At the very beginning, in her first few trips away, she was still gaining that trust."

Related: Justin Bieber posts cryptic message after Selena Gomez, Benny album release

Selena, 32, added, "I had sincere doubt."

Benny reflected on the Disney alum’s past relationships and noted, "when you start dating someone you’re not only dating them, you’re also dating every single person they’ve ever dated."

Seemingly hinting at Justin, he continued, "You’re getting every piece of baggage that person’s had. With partners, parents, this that. I had to find a way to build that trust with her, not being overbearing but make it feel real and make her actually believe it and vice versa.”

Notably, Justin is not married to Hailey Bieber and the couple share a son named, Jack Blues Bieber.

On the other hand, Selena and Benny announced their engagement last year.

Related: Selena Gomez announces ‘special edition’ of ‘Call Me When You Break Up’

BLACKPINK members share heartfelt wishes on Lisa's birthday
BLACKPINK members share heartfelt wishes on Lisa's birthday
Justin Bieber melts internet with rare loved up glimpses of baby Jack
Justin Bieber melts internet with rare loved up glimpses of baby Jack
Kris Jenner playfully trolls Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries
Kris Jenner playfully trolls Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries
Logan Paul opens up about fatherhood: 'It's made me less selfish'
Logan Paul opens up about fatherhood: 'It's made me less selfish'
Zendaya spotted in bridal gown ahead of Tom Holland wedding: Photos
Zendaya spotted in bridal gown ahead of Tom Holland wedding: Photos
Sydney Sweeney breaks off wedding to Jonathan Davino over ‘major issues’
Sydney Sweeney breaks off wedding to Jonathan Davino over ‘major issues’
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance hits with racism claims
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance hits with racism claims
Zayn Malik marks 10 Years of 1D exit with emotional performance: 'Almost cried’
Zayn Malik marks 10 Years of 1D exit with emotional performance: 'Almost cried’
Kim Kardashian gets candid about her relationship with dad Robert Kardashian
Kim Kardashian gets candid about her relationship with dad Robert Kardashian
Selena Gomez reveals how past relationships affected romance with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez reveals how past relationships affected romance with Benny Blanco
Sydney Sweeney's mysterious move raises Jonathan Davino breakup rumors
Sydney Sweeney's mysterious move raises Jonathan Davino breakup rumors
Netflix brings ‘Scooby-Doo’ to life with new live-action series
Netflix brings ‘Scooby-Doo’ to life with new live-action series