Benny Blanco takes subtle dig at Selena Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber

Benny Blanco has taken a subtle dig at his fiancée Selena Gomez’s ex boyfriend Justin Bieber.
Justin and the Rare Beauty founder had an on-and-off relationship before they broke up in 2018.
Benny, 37, and Selena opened up about their romantic bond and how their past relationships affected it.
On Monday, March 24, the engaged couple appeared on the latest episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty. They got candid about their love story, including the "almost-sabotages" they faced.
The American music producer said, “I’d say at the beginning there were a few almost-sabotages. At the very beginning, in her first few trips away, she was still gaining that trust."
Selena, 32, added, "I had sincere doubt."
Benny reflected on the Disney alum’s past relationships and noted, "when you start dating someone you’re not only dating them, you’re also dating every single person they’ve ever dated."
Seemingly hinting at Justin, he continued, "You’re getting every piece of baggage that person’s had. With partners, parents, this that. I had to find a way to build that trust with her, not being overbearing but make it feel real and make her actually believe it and vice versa.”
Notably, Justin is not married to Hailey Bieber and the couple share a son named, Jack Blues Bieber.
On the other hand, Selena and Benny announced their engagement last year.
