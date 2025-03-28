Sci-Tech

Instagram introduces 2X playback speed feature for Reels

Instagram Reel's latest 2x playback speed feature is currently available on Android and iOS

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 28, 2025
Instagram has silently introduced a significant feature for its app that allows users to double the playback speed of Reels.

This significant move aligns with its strategy to prioritise short-form content over long videos.

Increased playback speed feature:

Initially spotted by TechCrunch, the latest feature allows users to expedite Instagram Reels by clicking and holding either the left or right side of the screen.

Related: Instagram discontinues 'Notes' feature from posts and reels 

Meanwhile, a similar action in the middle of the display pauses the video, just like before.

A 2x speed label appears at the bottom of the Instagram Reel if the playback speed has already been increased.

It is speculated to be launched as a convenience feature after the Meta-owned platform’s decision to extend the Reel duration to up to three minutes.

With the latest 2 playback speed option, it is likely to simplify it for users to reach the end of longer videos.

With this update, the Meta-owned social media platform is speculated to solidify its potion by offering a comprehensive suite of advanced features dedicated to short-form video content.

Availability:

The latest 2x playback speed feature on Instagram Reels is currently available on Android and iOS.

Related: Instagram joins forces with schools to ensure online safety for students 

