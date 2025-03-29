Facebook simplifies ‘Friends’ tab, removes recommended content

Facebook rolled out a new “Friends” tab, designed to provide users with an advanced viewing experience.
Meta-owned social media platform on Thursday, March 27, revealed that users will be able to see a feed of posts, stories, reels, birthdays, and friend requests from their Facebook connections.
The new feed is similar to the Following and Close Friends on Instagram, and will not display any recommended posts.
The new Friends tab on Facebook is the first of many "OG" features that the company plans to roll out over the coming months.
In a blog post, the Menlo Park-based tech giant noted that Facebook introduced several new features over the years, "the magic of friends has fallen away.”
The revamped “Friends” tab will now show you a vertically scrolling feed of content posted by your friends on the platform, including standard posts, reels, birthdays, and stories that disappear after 24 hours.
According to Meta, it will only show you posts from your Facebook connections in the new Friends feed, which means recommended posts won't be displayed at all.
The company says the new "Friends" tab is launched to users in Canada and the US, and there's no word from the company on whether it plans to bring the feed to other regions, including India.
To note, if you're a North American user, you can visit your profile on the Facebook app, then tap on Settings & Privacy > Settings > Tab bar to "pin" the new Friends feed to your navigation bar in the app.
