Buckingham Palace shares delightful details about Princess Anne’s new visit

Princess Anne spent a fun and engaging day with children at Farms for City Children.
In its latest Instagram update on Friday, April 4, Buckingham Palace gave a big nod to the Princess Royal’s dedication towards her work after she stepped out for a key visit on Wednesday.
The Palace also shared details about the Princess’s activities and engagements during her recent outing.
“On Wednesday, The Princess Royal visited Farms for City Children’s Lower Treginnis farm in St Davids,” the Royals shared.
Zara Tindall’s mom, who has been a Patron of Farms for City Children since 1991, joined children in fun activities at the farm.
Continuing their statement, the Royal Family penned, “The Princess Royal has been Patron of Farms for City Children since 1991. Founded by Sir Michael and Lady Clare Morpurgo, the charity provides opportunities for children and young people to experience the natural world.”
They added, “Children spend a week on one of the charity’s farms taking part in every day farm tasks, as well as outdoor learning and craft sessions.”
Moreover, Buckingham Palace also shared that Her Royal Highness joined the children of Pembroke Dock Primary School as they participated in a variety of activities, including grooming the farm’s donkeys, feeding rare-breed piglets and caring for produce growing on the farm.