Kiara Advani gives rare glimpse into her festive celebration

Kiara Advani melted fans' hearts by sharing a glimpse of her intimate Indian festive celebration.
The 33-year-old Indian actress turned to her Instagram Stories to release a photo of her "Ashtami Prasad" on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
Ashtami Prasad is a traditional Indian meal that includes fried bread and dry black chickpeas made in Indian homes to celebrate the eighth day of the Hindu lunar calendar.
Kiara dropped a photo of the two fried breads, black chickpeas, and a dessert on her meal plate.
The post of Kabir Singh actress' was accompanied by folded hands, red heart, and heart-eye emojis.
This update from the Shershaah actress came after she and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra announced her pregnancy with an adorable Instagram post.
Kiara and Sidharth released tiny white-knitted baby socks in their joint Instagram post in February 2025.
They captioned their post, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."
The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in 2023, has kept their profiles away from the spotlight, as they made a few public appearances since their delightful announcement.
Kiara Advani last appeared in Game Changer in 2025 alongside Ram Charan, while Sidharth was last seen in Yodha.
