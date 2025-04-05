Entertainment

IU posts sweet on-set moments from ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’

The ‘Moon Lovers’ actress currently stars in ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ opposite Park Bo-gum

  • April 05, 2025
More behind-the-scenes glimpses of When Life Gives You Tangerines have been shared by IU for her ardent fans!

On Saturday morning, April 5, the Moon Lovers starlet turned to her official Instagram handle to share part 2 of “behind-the-scenes” series of her recent romantic slice-of-life TV drama.

“I was fooled by the 4th act behind the scenes part 2. If life gives me tangerines I'll share them with our precious Dodong-ri people. Thank you all. Everyone was completely fooled,” she captioned.

The huge carousel shared by the 31-year-old South Korean singer-songwriter and actress began with a cute photograph of her and costar Park Bo-gum.



Standing in the middle of a calm field, the Hotel del Luna actress looked adorable in a pink dress, while the Love in the Moonlight star sported a white T-shirt layered with a blue shirt.

In another snap, which was a selfie taken by IU, the duo looked sweet as they smiled for the photo.

Some of the photos also featured the My Mister actress bundled up in warm clothes as they filmed the show during snowfall.



The gallery also showcased many pictures of the child artists having fun on-set with IU.

Park Bo-gum and IU starrer When Life Gives You Tangerines was released on Netflix between March 7 and 28, 2025.

