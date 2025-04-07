Princess Beatrice’s husband makes rare statement amid Prince Andrew drama

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has made a rare statement amid ongoing controversy of Prince Andrew.
The Duke of York landed in huge trouble after court documents related to Chinese spy scandal were released last week.
Recently, Beatrice’s husband revealed his exciting plans for “future heirlooms” during a chat with Vogue Living.
Edoardo, who has established himself as a leading figure in global design through his studio Banda, shared some key details about his projects from New York to Australia's Gold Coast.
While talking about a property in Whistler Square, he said, "It's set within five acres of landscaped gardens—a rarity in Belgravia—which creates a sense of space, light, and tranquillity that's quite unparalleled in central London. For me, these aren't just furniture pieces they're future heirlooms.”
The British property developer added, "Each one has a strong silhouette, a sense of depth and tactility, and an undeniable presence,” noting the townhouse "integrates architecture, design, and green space in a way that respects the area's heritage while also looking forward."
On the personal front, Edoardo welcomed second daughter with Princess Beatrice in January 2025.
