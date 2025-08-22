Queen Camilla drops ‘terrible’ update after King Charles’ Sandringham warning

Queen Camilla has given an update on “terrible” situation at Sandringham after King Charles issued warning.
On Thursday, August 21, the Queen consort of the UK attended the second day of the Ebor Festival in York, where she gave an update on concerning situation at the royal estate.
During a chat with Harry and Seline Silk of Knavesmire Nectar, Camilla revealed that her bees have been giving her trouble this summer.
As per GB News, she said, “My bees keep swarming. They’ve been terrible,” in reference to the wasps.
The royal also confirmed she keeps eight hives, telling the couple, “I’ve got eight.”
Her Majesty, who lives at Ray Mill House in Wiltshire, is understood to keep her hives there.
Camilla’s update came after Charles issued a warning last week over wasp infestation at Sandringham.
At the event, she was greeted by Chris Legard, Vice Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Bridget Guerin, Chairman of the York Race Committee, and William Derby, Chief Executive of York Racecourse.
Her Majesty also met the Lord Mayor of York, Councillor Martin Rowley BEM, before taking the salute from the RAF Falcons display team.
Queen Camilla’s outfit details:
Queen Camilla, 78, radiated elegance as she donned a pale blue coat paired with a cream wide-brimmed hat.
For accessories, the Queen consort of the UK opted for a four-strand pearl, diamond necklace, pearl earrings, a selection of gold and silver slim bracelets.