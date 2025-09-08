Cardi B gushes over her ‘Virgo babies’ Blossom, Wave in sweet birthday wish

Cardi B can’t stop gushing over her "Virgo babies" Blossom and Wave Set!
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, September 8, the WAP rapper shared a slew of photos of her son, Wave Set, 4, and daughter Blossom, 1, to mark their birthdays as both of them were born in September.
“Happy Birthday to my sweet no shirt shawty baby Blossom!! You are such a light in this house. You were so tiny to me when you was born now you my chunky momma,” Cardi wrote for her little one, whom she shares with ex Offset.
She further added, “I love your sweet little face! When you cave your little head in my chest it automatically lights me up!! I love my little Blossom Belle.”
The UP hitmaker went on to pen loving words for her only son, Wave, who turned 4 on September 4.
"Oooo and Happy Belated birthday to my son son Wave… have you ever had your son tell you 'mommy you’re beautiful'? It melts your heart to the ground… but baby its back up when they destroying my furniture…My Virgo babies," she added.
The 32-year-old rapper also shared glimpses into their lavish birthday celebration, which featured two separate themes for her children, a pink paradise for Blossom and red-and-black décor for her son.
Cardi B shares her three kids, daughter Kulture Kiari, 7, son Wave Set and daughter Blossom with ex Offset.