Dua Lipa honours OutKast, TLC at two Atlanta shows on Radical Optimism Tour  

Dua Lipa has given a sweet nod to hip-hop duo OutKast and popular girl group TLC during her musical shows in Atlanta.
The 30-year-old Albanian singer and songwriter turned to her Instagram account on Monday, September 15, to share a carousel of images from her recent pair of sold-out performances.
In the series of glimpses, Dua was seen singing the cover of OutKast's chart-topping 2003 hit, Hey Ya!, which is one of three songs from the hip-hop duo that landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Reportedly, on her second musical gig, the Levitating crooner started the party on Sunday, September 14th, with the faithful rendition of R&B trio TLC's No Scrubs from the band’s Hot 100 No.1 single from 1999.
She captioned her post, "ATLANTA NIGHT 1 & 2 SO. MUCH. FUN."
However, last week she rolled out a version of Boston legends Aerosmith's 1998 hit, I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.
It is important to note that Dua Lipa is currently touring Europe for her third concert tour, Radical Optimism, which commenced on November 5, 2024.
The One Kiss singer will next perform on Wednesday, September 17, at New York City's Madison Square Garden.