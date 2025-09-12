Dua Lipa drops cozy day off pics amid dream house hunt with Callum Turner 

Dua Lipa has melted her fans’ hearts by offering rare glimpses into her Boston trip amid a luxury house hunt with fiancé, Callum Turner.
On Friday, September 12, the Levitating crooner took to her Instagram account to share several photos from her "day off" during her girls' trip to the city of Massachusetts.
The viral snaps showed Lipa spending quality time with her close pals, Liv Moss and Francesca Dinardo.
However, her fiancé, a popular actor, was not included in her Boston tour.
"A day off in Boston, a new yogi pose unlocked, lobster roll so good I went twice this week @neptuneoyster & ended the night with perfect tini's at @redfoxnorthend," Dua penned the caption.
She continued, "After seeing my playground bestfriend @miavtomlinson be the best in the new Conjuring!!!!! so proud!!!"
The 30-year-old Albanian singer and songwriter's post came after a report suggested that she has been searching for a lavish mansion with the 35-year-old actor.
An insider recently revealed to The Sun that Dua has invited a property expert for the £9 million mansion during their Spanish getaway.
"Dua and Callum are looking for a sunny bolthole to enjoy with their families. Their preference has been pretty clear: nice weather and properties that have space," the tipster told the publication.
As of now, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, who got engaged over Christmas last year, have not responded to the ongoing house hunt speculation.