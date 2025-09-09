Leonardo DiCaprio talks retirement before 'One Battle After Another' release

Leonardo DiCaprio has revealed his future plans while attending the Hollywood premiere of his new film, One Battle After Another.
On Monday, September 8, The Wolf of Wall Street actor shared at the Chinese Theatre, LA, that he is ready for a next chapter in his life.
"I'm slowing down a bit," Leonardo said. However, the legendary actor admitted that he is not planning on quitting the acting business anytime soon.
The Oscar-winning actor shared that he will be pickier with the scripts coming his way, noting, "When these opportunities come up, I mean, I can't say no," he explains of working with writer and director Paul Thomas Anderson on One Battle After Another.
Gushing about the director's work, Leo said, "Ever since I met Paul early on and I saw Boogie Nights, I've been an obsessive fan of his work, watched all his movies."
He went on to reflect on what matters to him as he begins his fifties. "Awards can come and go," he added, "accolades, box office can come and go, but those pieces of art, that you still talk about and still think about and still question. Those are the films that we strive for as an actor. And Paul is the dude of our generation that does them."
Notably, One Battle After Another will be in theatres from September 26.