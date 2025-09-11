Brad Pitt to Nicole Kidman actors who shifted to TV from big screens

The television versus big screen has been a big challenge for the actors, especially the leading characters and high-paid actresses.
However, as soon as the OTT platforms have made progress worldwide, many A-list Hollywood stars now express their interest and willingness to work in TV series to explore new TV features.
From Oscar winners to box-office titans, here's a look at the biggest names making their mark on the small screen in upcoming projects.
Brad Pitt – Untitled racing series (Apple TV +)
After starring in the Formula film, F1, the Fight Club alum is now set to appear in a Formula 1 series produced by Apple TV+.
While primarily known for his film work, this project brings Pitt into the world of prestige streaming; the series promises a powerful character-driven drama.
The creators of the film are yet to announce the release date and the first teaser of the upcoming TV program.
Nicole Kidman - Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 (Prime Video)
Nicole Kidman is slated to appear in at least two new TV series in 2025, titled Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 and The Perfect Couple for Netflix.
A second season of The Perfect Couple is coming to Netflix, but it will be an anthology series with a new story and cast, adapting Elin Hilderbrand's latest novel, Swan Song.
Kidman did some of her early work on TV mini-series in Australia, such as A Country Practice (1981) and Vietnam (1987) and Bangkok Hilton (1989).
Kate Winslet – The regime (HBO)
After her Emmy-winning role in Mare of Easttown, Kate Winslet returns to HBO in The Regime, a dark political satire set in a fictional European country.
With a script that blends drama and biting commentary, Winslet plays a ruler struggling to maintain control amid internal chaos.
Blake Lively - The Survival List (Lionsgate)
Blake Lively, who has worked in movies like Gossip Girl, A Simple Favor, and It Ends With Us, has now announced to star in the forthcoming rom-com The Survival List.
Ryan Reynolds' wife's forthcoming project will follow highbrow reality TV producer Annie (Lively), who gets assigned to a new show hosted by famous survival expert Chopper Lane against her wishes, per Deadline.
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Meryl Streep has several upcoming and recent TV series, including her ongoing role in Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building, which premieres on September 9, 2025, and the upcoming limited series adaptation of Jonathan Franzen's novel, The Corrections.
She also starred in the 2023 climate change anthology series Extrapolations on Apple TV+.