Margot Robbie surprises fans with new update on ‘Barbie’ sequel

Margot Robbie has given a shocking update on Barbie sequel, which is one of her hit films.
During a chat with Stellar Magazine on Sunday, the renowned actress set the record straight on the future of Barbie 2.
She said, “I've realised the thing that I get the most satisfaction from in life is things or people reaching their full potential. Barbie was a movie that reached its full potential. Like, everything I wanted for it happened. There's nothing more satisfying than that.”
When asked if there are any plans for a sequel, Margot responded, “There's nothing right now.”
In the same conversation, the Suicide Squad actress also opened up about the script of her upcoming romantic film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.
She shared, “The script was exquisite and felt very original, magical and romantic, and I wanted to do a love story. I would obviously love to do a love story with Colin Farrell.”
Margot, who welcomed her first child with husband Tom Ackerley in October last year, is set to star alongside Irish-born heartthrob Colin Farrell in the most-awaited movie.
To note, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is slated to release in the United States and Canada on September 19, 2025.