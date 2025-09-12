Margot Robbie sets the internet ablaze with daring red carpet look

Margot Robbie has sent fans into frenzy with her bold red carpet appearance.
On September 10, the Barbie star arrived at the London premiere of her new film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. This marks her first press tour since the birth of her son in November.
Margot looked dazzling in a sheer gown decorated with colorful beads placed in just the right spots, showing off her post-pregnancy figure and leaving very little to the imagination.
The Suicide Squad actress, who was accompained by her costar Colin Farrell, opted for Aquazzura's Love Struck 105 silver heels to complete the mesmerizing look.
Following the premiere, Margot’s fans swarmed the social media to shower her with love and appreciation.
A fan wrote on X, “Margot Robbie just shut the red carpet down with that look. Bold, fearless, and absolutely stunning!”
Another praised, “This is high-fashion perfection! Margot’s confidence and style are on another level.”
“She looks like a real-life goddess. That sheer gown is everything classy, daring, and unforgettable!,” a third noted.
The cast of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey includes Margot, Colin Farrell, Lily Rabe, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jodie Turner-Smith, Billy Magnussen, Sarah Gadon, Hamish Linklater, Lucy Thomas, and Brandon Perea.
Notably, the most-awaited film is set to release on September 19, 2025 in the US.