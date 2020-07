عماد عرفانی کرینہ کپور کے ساتھ فلم کیوں نہیں کر سکے؟

View this post on Instagram

After Danish Taimoor, now Emmad Irfani revealed that he was also offered Veere Di Wedding which stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and more. Talking further to Iffat Omar the actor said "If they are not welcoming us, we don't need to portray that we're dying to work with them"