نعمان اعجاز کا ساتھ دینے عتیقہ اوڈھو میدان میں آگئیں

View this post on Instagram

My dear friend @naumaanijazofficial. You really know how to get people's attention! Trust you to joke about infidelity and people start to take it all so seriously. Great way to get their attention. Hats off to my buddy Rabia for also laughing it off knowing her husband loves to poke people's imagination. You are so naughty and entertaining. Never a dull moment on and off screen. Anyway, just keep smiling and exposing others petty mindedness. Shame that they can so quickly judge you on a light hearted moment on camera and disregard your years of service in the entertainment industry. Look ahead my friend and continue on your path of success as always. Stay blessed. - People should look up the complete interview link and watch it to understand this clip otherwise everyone is being very unfair by jumping to conclusions and judging him.