ماہرہ خانNASFF کا حصّہ بن گئیں

View this post on Instagram

There are so many young artists who come to me all the time wanting to direct, act, write stories etc. I’m so glad that I can be part of this initiative along with all my other colleagues ️ #NASFF is a great step forward in stimulating the youth of Pakistan, who aspire to be innovative filmmakers. With opportunities like these, there is so much creative room to explore talents beyond the traditional approaches. #ShowcasingPakistan #YouAreTheFuture @nasff21