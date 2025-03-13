Demi Lovato speaks out after fans express concern over shaky appearance

Demi Lovato reassured fans after they expressed concern over her noticeable shaking in a recent video.
The Sorry Not Sorry singer addressed fans’ concerns by taking the comment section of her Tik Tok video.
In a shared video, Lovato dropped a video of herself roasting a whole chicken, while fans expressed concern over her "shaking" throughout the clip.
“Today we are making a whole roasted chicken. It seems really overwhelming, but it’s not. We’re gonna have fun, and I’m telling myself this because I feel overwhelmed,” said Lovato.
In a video, the Grammy-nominated musician turned on her stove instead of the oven before saying, "I'm just nervous!"
Lovato looked like she was disgusted as she removed the insides from the raw chicken, and her hands are visibly shaking during many close-up shots.
A fan showed concern, saying, "I'm afraid of seeing her shaking that hard."
The Let It Go singer responded in a comment, noting, "I’m okay! I promise.”
In a caption of the post, Lovato wrote, "On Cooking With Demi we are all about facing our fears," adding, "Today we did that by trying out a recipe for a whole roasted chicken."
"It wasn’t pretty at times, but it wasn’t nearly as overwhelming as I thought it would be and I’m really proud to have this recipe in my back pocket now," she continued.
Demi Lovato first launched her cooking series on Instagram on July 24, 2024.
