George Russell receives praises from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff after Chinese GP

George Russell has been seeing a phenomenal 2025 F1 season so far with two podiums in two races, which didn't go unnoticed by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.
As reported by Sky News, on Monday, March 24, 2025 the team principal named George among the best three racers in F1 following his spectacular 2025 season start.
During the Chinese Grand Prix, which took place on March 23, 2025, the British driver gave a hard time to Lando Norris, which left the boss more than impress.
While recalling the race, Toto noted,"I never give 10 out of 10 because I think there is always better. We haven't seen the perfect race, but considering the circumstances that George had in China, it is a 10 out of 10."
The 53-year-old added, "He extracted the maximum of this car, the tyres, the strategy, and it was a brilliant driver."
Toto mentioned Mercedes former driver, Lewis Hamilton, in a surprising turn of event as he shared, "All these discussions about Lewis, who is the biggest person in the sport leaving to Ferrari, is a great story, Kimi coming in as the youngest driver and the high potential, and little was said about George."
Expressing his disappointment over the lack of attention George receives for his skill Toto continued, "I always said that's not right because he's one of the top drivers out there."
He further added, "George is a warrior, in the car and outside of the car."
The 27-year-old racer is among the most high-profile drivers and does not have a contract for 2026 yet, however, Toto did not provide any confirmation if he will be continuing with Mercedes for next season.
Notably, the next big F1 game, Japanese Grand Prix will be taking place on April 6, 2025 at Suzuka Circuit.