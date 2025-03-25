Sports

George Russell receives praises from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff after Chinese GP

British driver George Russell secured third position in the Chinese Grand Prix over the weekend

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 25, 2025
George Russell receives praises from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff after Chinese GP
George Russell receives praises from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff after Chinese GP

George Russell has been seeing a phenomenal 2025 F1 season so far with two podiums in two races, which didn't go unnoticed by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

As reported by Sky News, on Monday, March 24, 2025 the team principal named George among the best three racers in F1 following his spectacular 2025 season start.

During the Chinese Grand Prix, which took place on March 23, 2025, the British driver gave a hard time to Lando Norris, which left the boss more than impress.

While recalling the race, Toto noted,"I never give 10 out of 10 because I think there is always better. We haven't seen the perfect race, but considering the circumstances that George had in China, it is a 10 out of 10."

Related: George Russell drops Max Verstappen’s explosive threats after Qatar GP

The 53-year-old added, "He extracted the maximum of this car, the tyres, the strategy, and it was a brilliant driver."

Toto mentioned Mercedes former driver, Lewis Hamilton, in a surprising turn of event as he shared, "All these discussions about Lewis, who is the biggest person in the sport leaving to Ferrari, is a great story, Kimi coming in as the youngest driver and the high potential, and little was said about George."

Expressing his disappointment over the lack of attention George receives for his skill Toto continued, "I always said that's not right because he's one of the top drivers out there."

He further added, "George is a warrior, in the car and outside of the car."

The 27-year-old racer is among the most high-profile drivers and does not have a contract for 2026 yet, however, Toto did not provide any confirmation if he will be continuing with Mercedes for next season.

Related: Oscar Piastri edges Russell to seal historic first F1 pole in Shanghai

Notably, the next big F1 game, Japanese Grand Prix will be taking place on April 6, 2025 at Suzuka Circuit.

Angel Reese reacts to JuJu Watkins knee injury amid USC vs MS State
Angel Reese reacts to JuJu Watkins knee injury amid USC vs MS State
F1 breaks silence on Ferrari calls radio broadcast a ‘joke’
F1 breaks silence on Ferrari calls radio broadcast a ‘joke’
Emma Raducanu qualifies for Miami Open quaterfinals after thrilling victory
Emma Raducanu qualifies for Miami Open quaterfinals after thrilling victory
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty welcome first child together: ‘Baby Girl’
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty welcome first child together: ‘Baby Girl’
FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan becomes first team to qualify
FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan becomes first team to qualify
Cristiano Ronaldo adds another milestone to his remarkable career
Cristiano Ronaldo adds another milestone to his remarkable career
GTA 6 system requirement for PC: All you need to know
GTA 6 system requirement for PC: All you need to know
Red Bull to make major decision for Liam Lawson amid constant low ranking
Red Bull to make major decision for Liam Lawson amid constant low ranking
Cristiano Ronaldo nets 929th career goal as Portugal beats Denmark
Cristiano Ronaldo nets 929th career goal as Portugal beats Denmark
Angel Reese's younger brother Julian Reese dominates March Madness
Angel Reese's younger brother Julian Reese dominates March Madness
Emma Raducanu reaches Miami Open last 16 after Kessler retires
Emma Raducanu reaches Miami Open last 16 after Kessler retires
Novak Djokovic surpasses Rafael Nadal's record with Miami Open victory
Novak Djokovic surpasses Rafael Nadal's record with Miami Open victory