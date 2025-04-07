Royal

Prince Harry worries about kids’ ‘safety’ ahead of court hearing

The Duke of Sussex may visit the UK after King Charles health scare

  • by Web Desk
  • April 07, 2025
Prince Harry might visit home country, United Kingdom, but his children’s “safety” is his first priority.

The Duke of Sussex might be coming to the UK for his legal battle against the Home Office over his personal security protection whilst in Britain.

He is scheduled to appear in a court for two-day legal proceedings on Tuesday, April 8, and Wednesday, April 9.

A friend close of the prince told HELLO!, "It's important to him that his kids are able to visit and have happy memories of the UK, but their safety is obviously his main priority."

Other than hoping to mend his relationship with his estranged father, King Charles, Harry seemingly wants to support his remaining patronages: WellChild, Scotty's Little Soldiers and the Invictus Games.

The tipster added, "He's committed to supporting his UK charities but can't do that unless it's safe for him and everyone involved."

Meanwhile, the WellChild’s chief executive Matt James told the media outlet, "There is no doubt that having greater time with the Duke, face to face, would have a material impact on us being able to achieve the things we want to achieve."

Prince Harry's UK return rumours comes after he resigned from Sentebale, the charity duke founded in memory of his mother Princess Diana.

