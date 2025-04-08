Sci-Tech

Apple to feature iPhone 17 Pro design similar to iPhone 16 Pro: Report

iPhone 17 Pro models in lineup are tipped to have aluminum frame and run on Apple's A19 Pro chip

  April 08, 2025
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series in September, comprising the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (or Slim), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 17 Pro’s design is said to be more similar to the iPhone 16 Pro; however, the upcoming model's back camera layout could look different.

In his latest weekly Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman suggested that he is not expecting a “particularly bold new look” with the iPhone 17 Pro.

Apple was rumoured to use a dual-tone back panel for the iPhone 17 Pro with a dark-black camera block on top of a silver iPhone back, while Gurman states that it might not happen.

Gurman said, "The camera area will be the same colour as the rest of the device. That speaks to the more gradual design changes that Apple is making: The iPhone 17 Pro isn't a major departure from current models."

To note, more significant iPhone changes are expected in 2027, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the iPhone.

It is anticipated that Apple could launch both a foldable and a "bold new Pro model."

The Pro models in the lineup are tipped to have an aluminum frame, alongside run on Apple's A19 Pro chip and pack 12GB RAM.

The standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim/Air are claimed to run on an A18 or A19 chip with support for 8GB RAM.

