Meghan Markle faces isolation as Oprah Winfrey snubs her on birthday bliss

Meghan Markle faces a lonely chapter as Oprah Winfrey has reportedly cut ties after her Netflix deal loss and a birthday spent away from Hollywood friends.
As per Radaronline, the Duchess of Sussex experienced a setback as her Hollywood circle has shrunken after her major career loss.
Meghan's once-close bond with the talk show host has reportedly gone quiet despite Oprah’s role in their breakthrough 2021 interview.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, "Oprah helped launch Meghan and Harry’s entire media brand," adding, "But that connection has gone quiet."
Shuter noted the lack of famous guests at Markle’s subdued 44th birthday dinner as further indication that Serena Williams, Tyler Perry, and neighbors Oprah and Katharine McPhee have drifted from the former actress.
However, a source close to the Sussexes revealed the insights on Meghan’s 44th birthday, saying, "It was a private dinner. Very low-key. No speeches, no surprises.”
The tipster revealed, "But the absences were noticeable," when it came to Markle's former power-player pals.
A source acknowledged shifts in Meghan’s personal life, saying, "There’s no feud," adding, "But it’s clear the dynamics have shifted. Meghan is focused on her family and her work. And some people have moved on."
To note, on her birthday, the mother-of-two shared a photo on her Instagram page, showing her at a tiny table with a few mystery people whose faces weren't shown.
In a caption she wrote, “Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends, and family for making it so special," adding, "To those of you I don’t know, but who send love every day, thank you so much. Please know I feel it and appreciate it.”
To note, Meghan Markle celebrated her 44th birthday on August 4.