MTV VMAs evolution: How the iconic awards gala transformed from 1984 to 2025 

Since its beginning in 1984, the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) have always pushed boundaries and evolved into one of the most influential pop culture events in the world.
From bare-bones beginnings to immersive LED spectacles, the VMAs stage has mirrored pop culture’s rapid transformation.
Let’s take a look at a timeline of how it all unfolded.
1. The birth of the VMAs – 1984:
The first-ever VMAs were held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 1984.
Back then, the stage was modest, featuring a simple backdrop and spotlight microphone stands.
During the inaugural show, Madonna delivered a scandalous performance of Like A Virgin, which reportedly stole the spotlight at the time.
2. Bigger lights, bigger drama – 1990s:
As the VMAs entered the '90s era, the organizers of the show decided to make the stage more dynamic and technology-friendly for the performances.
This included features like rotating platforms, multi-level stages, and enhanced lighting rigs.
Performances by artists such as Britney Spears and Nirvana showcased a mix of grunge, glam, and experimental sets, all reflecting the bold energy of the decade.
3. Kanye West, Taylor Swift, and maximum drama – 2009:
Besides the technical tweaking to make the awards gala viral among fans, a bit of drama was also added to the VMAs, which was clearly visible through Taylor Swift and Kanye West's drama in 2009.
Ye’s infamous interruption of the Lover crooner took place on a dramatically lit, minimalist stage—proof that less can still make headlines.
4. Full immersion begins – 2015:
As LED screens and projection mapping became more accessible, the VMAs went all-in.
The 2015 stage allowed performers like The Weeknd and Miley Cyrus to be surrounded by high-definition visuals, creating fully immersive moments for both live and TV audiences.
5. Augmented reality enters the scene – 2023:
AR (Augmented Reality) effects were integrated live for the first time on a large scale.
Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo stunned viewers with layered performances that blended physical sets and digital illusions.
6. What’s next fans can expect in 2025’s VMAs
The 2025 VMAs, which will take place at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Sunday, September 7, are set to feature a 360-degree stage with real-time audience interaction via AR glasses and holographic backdrops.
Reports suggest artists may even "teleport" between virtual and physical stage zones. However, no confirmation has been made by the MTV VMAs organizers.