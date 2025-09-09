Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti shines at film premiere

Leonardo DiCaprio had the support of girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti by his side as he attended the premiere of One Battle After Another, marking another high-profile outing for the couple.
The Titanic star and the model, who has been romantically linked to since 2023, attended the world premiere of his movie One Battle After Another in Los Angeles on Monday, September 8.
Opting out of posing beside DiCaprio, the model instead circulated among attendees in a chic, floor-length white gown.
The outing came after the couple were photographed spending time on a yacht near the island of Formentera, Spain, on August 15.
Earlier this year, Ceretti spoke publicly about her romance for the first time in Vogue France’s April 2025 cover story, where the magazine described DiCaprio as her “very, very famous actor” boyfriend.
"As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' — or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter," Ceretti told the French outlet.
She added, "And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you."
The Wolf of Wall Street star and Ceretti tend to keep a low profile.
Earlier this summer, the couple attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice, Italy.
The duo attended the 2025 Met Gala together in May, but DiCaprio skipped the event's red carpet and met Ceretti inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.